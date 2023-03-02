MeteoWeb

A woman from Jiangsu Province, in the Chinese oriental, tested positive forbird flu H5N1. Confirmation of the infection comes just a week after 2 people in Cambodia were infected with a similar variant. The current condition of the 53-year-old is not known.

The patient would have developed symptoms of the disease on January 31, following contact with infected poultry.

Last week, an 11-year-old girl in Cambodia died of H5N1 bird flu. His 49-year-old father also contracted the infection, but according to reports from the Chinese agency Xinhua in these hours he tested negative and was discharged from hospital.