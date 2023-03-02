Home Health confirmed case of human infection in China
Health

confirmed case of human infection in China

by admin
confirmed case of human infection in China

MeteoWeb

A woman from Jiangsu Province, in the Chinese oriental, tested positive forbird flu H5N1. Confirmation of the infection comes just a week after 2 people in Cambodia were infected with a similar variant. The current condition of the 53-year-old is not known.

The patient would have developed symptoms of the disease on January 31, following contact with infected poultry.

Last week, an 11-year-old girl in Cambodia died of H5N1 bird flu. His 49-year-old father also contracted the infection, but according to reports from the Chinese agency Xinhua in these hours he tested negative and was discharged from hospital.

See also  Bucha, the bodies of the dead on the street before the Russians withdrew

You may also like

Request for sanitary report for the intake of...

H5N1 avian flu, two infections reported to WHO...

Trichinellosis: symptoms, prevention and treatment

The Mediterranean or Cretan diet. Features, pros and...

In Italy 13.4 million people suffer from insomnia,...

here are the differences and which is better...

March 3, 2023, World Hearing Day

War Ukraine Russia, news today. Raid on Zaporizhzhia,...

Banks: Intesa remains in Abi but revokes contract...

Duchenne disease, stimulating stem cells helps preserve muscles

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy