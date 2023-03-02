Listen to the audio version of the article

Intesa Sanpaolo, the leading Italian bank, remains in Abi but revokes the association’s delegation to be represented. The general manager of the Italian Banking Association and secretary of the Trade Union and Labor Affairs Committee, Giovanni Sabatini, communicates this in a note: «On 27 February, Intesa Sanpaolo communicated the revocation of the mandate for trade union representation to the Abi to autonomously manage their participation in the bargaining. Intesa Sanpaolo will continue to participate – on a permanent invitation agreed with Abi – in the future activities of the trade union and labor committee aimed at preparing and negotiating the renewal of the national collective labor agreement in the banking sector».

Intesa Sanpaolo confirms “that it has communicated to the Italian Banking Association the revocation of the trade union representation mandate and will therefore support ABI in the confrontation with the national trade union organizations at sector level, in a phase of particular importance such as the current one” but also to maintain the joining the association. This was announced by a spokesman for the group, explaining that the institute will also have direct negotiations “to provide the most appropriate support for our organizational model and the role played by Intesa Sanpaolo in our country”. This in a context of “full guarantee of individual and collective rights”.

The negotiation for the renewal of the national contract, which expired in December and extended until the end of April, is underway. By statute, the ABI, in addition to consultancy and information activities, on behalf of the members, represents them “in the regulation of employment relationships (including the stipulation of collective agreements) vis-à-vis the workers’ union organizations”.