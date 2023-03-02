news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, MARCH 02 – About 13.4 million Italians suffer from insomnia, according to the latest findings by Aims – the Italian Sleep Medicine Association which promotes research, dissemination and clinical training on sleep from over 30 – but 46% of them do nothing to fix the problem. A figure that has doubled with the Covid pandemic and which sees women the most affected, they are around 60% of the total, while 20% concern children and young people. In Italy, 1 out of 4 adults suffers from chronic or transient insomnia. Yet good sleep is essential for the well-being of body and mind. World Sleep Day is celebrated on 17 March and to promote it as a month dedicated to sleep care, ‘Sognid’oro’ presents a partnership with Aims as part of the ‘Wake up, sleep matters!’ project. The goal is to make people aware of the importance of sleep and invite them to take care of it. On the site, users will be able to go on a journey to discover the secrets to sleeping well, thanks to the contents developed with Aims that touch on topics such as the three types of insomnia, the decalogue of good habits and behaviors to avoid in order to sleep better, the chronotypes (the famous Owls and Larks), the role played by melatonin, also defined as sleep hormone. Furthermore, in the month of March, through the website www.ilsonnoconta.it, those who wish will be able to access an online consultancy service to be able to ask the Aims experts any doubts and questions. Together with the answer, which users will be able to receive in about 48 hours, a digital format Sleep Diary will be sent, useful for a phase of monitoring and self-assessment of one’s sleep.



To promote the project, Sognid’oro has envisaged a collaboration with the Museum of Dreamers in Milan, which has attracted over 180,000 visitors, where the ‘Sweet dreams are made of Sleep’ installation will be set up in March. A journey in which visitors wearing headphones will let themselves be transported into a dreamlike dimension. Finally, a paper Sleep Diary will be given to everyone to keep track of the quality and quantity of their rest. (HANDLE).

