dangers and remedies, we talk about them in Vasto

Saturday 2 December from 9.30 am on Lions Club Vasto Host promotes the conference “Poverty: dangers and remedies” in the Aldo Moro Hall of the former school buildings.

“We are fully aware of the economic difficulties faced by a good part of the population of Vasto and with this service we intend to reflect and delve deeper into the problems linked to conditions of povertyhighlighting it the dangers and suggesting remedies and solutions that allow us to find a way out”, reads a note from the association chaired by Francesco Pietrocola.

The highly experienced and helpful speakers will represent the reality of our territory and will focus on the procedures for over-indebtedness as an aid in resolving economic problems.

The Vasto Host Lions Club invites all citizens to participate!

