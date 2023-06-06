Corpus Domini, Procession and Flower Festival on Saturday in Vasto

Saturday June 10th the pastoral area of ​​Vasto of the diocese of Chieti-Vasto will celebrate the solemnity of The body of the Lord.

At 18.00 in the Church of Santa Maria Maggiore the archbishop mon. Bruno Forte will preside over the Holy Mass with the local clergy. To follow the Procession through the city streets with the following route: via Santa Maria, via Luigi Marchesani, via Pietro Mascagni, corso Garibaldi, via Vittorio Veneto, via IV Novembre, corso Nuova Italia, piazza Gabriele Rossetti, piazza Diomede, corso De Parma and piazza Pudente.

The procession will end in front of the St Joseph’s Co-Cathedral for the traditional Eucharistic blessing.

For this religious event, theInfiorata in the last stretch of the procession.