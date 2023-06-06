Home » Corpus Domini, Procession and Flower Festival on Saturday in Vasto
News

Corpus Domini, Procession and Flower Festival on Saturday in Vasto

by admin
Corpus Domini, Procession and Flower Festival on Saturday in Vasto

Saturday June 10th the pastoral area of ​​Vasto of the diocese of Chieti-Vasto will celebrate the solemnity of The body of the Lord.

At 18.00 in the Church of Santa Maria Maggiore the archbishop mon. Bruno Forte will preside over the Holy Mass with the local clergy. To follow the Procession through the city streets with the following route: via Santa Maria, via Luigi Marchesani, via Pietro Mascagni, corso Garibaldi, via Vittorio Veneto, via IV Novembre, corso Nuova Italia, piazza Gabriele Rossetti, piazza Diomede, corso De Parma and piazza Pudente.

The procession will end in front of the St Joseph’s Co-Cathedral for the traditional Eucharistic blessing.

For this religious event, theInfiorata in the last stretch of the procession.

See also  Rugby, Women's World Cup: all about Giada, the blue champion

You may also like

Presentation of the XXVII edition of “Ferrara under...

Kinshasa: The drivers’ strike paralyzes economic activities –...

District Health Secretary reports 200 cases of dengue

Infinite Diversity. Wildlife investigations in the Sasso Simone...

Animation Popular Science | National Eye Care Day:...

Beni: 12 ex-combatants handed over to the P-DDRCS...

“There would be new taxes to be able...

Inaugurated in Piedmont, in the sign of Cavour,...

Editorial: the sign is valid – Lääne Elu

Airlines recover passengers and income after pandemic impact

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy