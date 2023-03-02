Milan, conference: 8 March, 6 pm | exhibition: 8-20 March 2023

The Foundation of the Order of Architects PPC of the Province of Milan also renews in 2023 its commitment to promoting and enhancing the contribution of female designers in contemporary architecture.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Wednesday 8 March at the headquarters in via Solferino, there will be a conference – with Inès Lamunière, Carme Pinós, Dorte Kristensen and Virve Väisänen – and the inauguration of a show dedicated to the works created recently by female professionals, capable of link the world of design to that of education and culturewith a forward-looking approachaware of the struggles and rights conquered during the past generations.

The exhibition, curated by Arianna Callocchia, presents a selection of twelve projectssigned by female founders or co-founders of international architecture firms, recently made in twelve different countries.

A tour of the world among new construction projects, architectural recovery, expansion of existing buildings and urban regeneration to learn about the female approach in the design dedicated to education and culture.

All selected designers express a strong bond with the territory, the culture and traditions of the place and their works are influenced by nature, climate and latitude. A common thread unites their works and in all their architectures the same themes emerge, more or less emphasized: environmental sustainability, circular economy, technological innovation and people’s well-being.

The projects on display:

AUSTRALIA: Kennedy Nolan • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Dabbagh Architects • FINLAND: Luo architects • JAPAN: Tezuka Architects • MEXICO: Tatiana Bilbao Studio • NETHERLANDS: Atelier PRO architects • PERU: Llosa Cortegana Architects • SPAIN: I study Carme Pinós • UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Deborah Berke Partners • SUD AFRICA: Lemon Pebble Architects and Urban Designers • SWISS: dl-a, designlab-architecture sa • TURKEY: Uygur Architects

Mleiha Archeological Centre, Sharjah, Emirati Arabi Uniti, Dabbagh Architects | Ph: Gerry O’Leary / Rami Mansour

Early Childhood Development Center, Vosloorus, Gauteng, Sud Africa, Tanzeem Razak, Lemon Pebble Architects and Urban Designers | Ph: ©Tristan Mclaren

The contribution of women in contemporary architecture. Education projects in Europe: the Finnish, Dutch, Spanish and Swiss examples

The inauguration of the exhibition will be preceded by a conference scheduled for 18.00. To intervene, moderated by Ilaria ValenteVice-Rector for International Relations of the Milan Polytechnic, the architects:

/ Ines Lamunieredl-a, designlab-architecture sa, Geneva, Switzerland / Carme PinósEstudio Carme Pinós, Barcelona, ​​Spain / Dorte KristensenAtelier PRO architects, The Hague, Netherlands / Virve VäisänenLuo architects, Oulu, Finland

THE INTERVENTIONS

Ines Lamuniere → RECOVERY OF THE PâQUIS IN GENEVA an architectural and urban complex built between 1965 and 1975 by Jean Jacques Oberson which performs an exemplary social function for the city.

→ an architectural and urban complex built between 1965 and 1975 by Jean Jacques Oberson which performs an exemplary social function for the city. Carme Pinós (first Spanish woman to win the Brunner Memorial Prize for Architecture in 2022 and the National Architecture Prize in 1995 and 2021) → MASSANA SCHOOL IN BARCELONA a contemporary building built in the historic center of the city which, with its dynamic volumes, dialogues harmoniously with the urban context.

(first Spanish woman to win the Brunner Memorial Prize for Architecture in 2022 and the National Architecture Prize in 1995 and 2021) → a contemporary building built in the historic center of the city which, with its dynamic volumes, dialogues harmoniously with the urban context. Dorte Kristensen → REFURBISHMENT AND EXTENSION OF THE FORMER MTS SECONDARY SCHOOL BUILDING IN AMSTERDAM an intervention that gives a second life to the municipal building designed in 1973 by the architect BJ Ingwersen and offers a new home to the Lumion Amsterdam high school.

→ an intervention that gives a second life to the municipal building designed in 1973 by the architect BJ Ingwersen and offers a new home to the Lumion Amsterdam high school. Virve Väisänen → SCHOOL IN LUMIJOKI IN FINLAND entirely made of wood and designed to offer the local rural community a sustainable school structure in harmony with nature and the context

The initiative, carried out with the collaboration and patronage of the Finnish Embassy in Italy, the Spanish Embassy in Italy, the Embassy and Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Consulate General of Switzerland in Milan, the ATL -The Association of Finnish Architects’ Offices, of the Instituto Cervantes Miláne of the SIA – Swiss society of engineers and architects – international section, was also made possible thanks to the contribution of Geneva Tourism and Grass Italia Srl.

THE CONTRIBUTION OF WOMEN IN CONTEMPORARY ARCHITECTURE

PROJECTS FOR EDUCATION AND CULTURE IN THE WORLD

conference + exhibition

Order of Architects Milan, via Solferino 19

conference: March 8, 2023 | 18-20

exhibition: 8-20 March 2023

free entry | participation in the exhibition recognizes 1 Cfp

+info: ordinearchitetti.mi.it

ESTOA (UDEM) University of Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, Tatiana Bilbao Studio | Ph: Iwan Baan

Pachacamac Museum, Lima, Peru, Llosa Cortegana Arquitectos | Ph: Juan Solano, Cristobal Palma

Research Primary School, Research, Victoria, Australia, Kennedy Nolan | Ph.:Emily Bartlett

Ted Ankara College Campus Performing Arts Center, Ankara, Turchia, Uygur Architects | Ph: Cemal Emden

© breaking latest news