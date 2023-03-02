Serbian tourists are already considering offers for vacations in Turkey.

Despite the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey in February, Serbian tourists are already in large numbers are planning a vacation in one of their favorite destinations. Although many thought that the emergency situation in this country would affect the prices of the arrangements, they were mistaken.

The travel agencies at the Tourism Fair said yes the situation in Turkey did not affect the formation of prices, because the arrangements certainly sell well, and at one stand they admitted that they expect even more Serbian tourists this year, “because of solidarity”, reports Nova.

“Sales of arrangements for Turkey are generally going well, the greatest interest is in Antalya and the Aegean region. We did not lower the prices due to the current situation, in fact, like the others, they are slightly higher compared to last year”, they told us at the Kontiki stand.

“The prices are the same, it will be sorted out by the summer. We have Kusadasi, which is interesting for young people, and a good part of the dates are already sold out”, say Balkan Fun Travel. They are dealing with arrangements for 9 nights with breakfast (12 days) and bus transportation, and the prices, depending on the time and accommodation, are from 215 to 420 euros,” the agency states.

All inclusive ponude

The prices of all-inclusive arrangements with air transportation start from approxo 420 euros per person (albeit for 7 nights in the pre-season for a three-star hotel in Alanya) and up.

Odeon World Travel collects first minute and trade fair discounts also up to -50%, and has an arrangement with air transportation to Alanya that includes 10 nights, all inclusive and free accommodation for two children – for 579 euros per person. When you take into account the discounts valid until the end of February in Travelland, the cheapest all inclusive is less than 500 euros per person – in Bodrum, at the end of the season, seven nights, air transportation.

Plana tours gives a 10 percent fair discount on arrangements for Turkey, which is added to the first minute discounts, and the cheapest package arrangements (air transportation, seven nights and all inclusive in a three-star hotel) are also around 600 euros.

Viva travel for Up to 52% give Turkey – prices for a seven-night stay in Alanya with air transportation and breakfast start from 417 euros, and with all inclusive from 475 evra. And if you are in favor of the option with bus transportation, 10 nights in Kusadasi with breakfast can cost you only 190 euros per person.

