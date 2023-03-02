After joint work between the authorities, the capture and prosecution of Jorge Iván Carvajal, alias Gafas, was achieved, accused of being a member of one of the dissidents of the extinct FARC guerrilla, and who is responding to being involved in various crimes in the department of Huíla.

“At the request of a prosecutor from the Special Investigation Unit, a Guarantees Control judge imposed a measure to secure the prison on Jorge Iván Carvajal, alias glasses, for his alleged responsibility for five homicides in the Algeciras municipality between July and August. of 2020″, reported Hernando Toro Parra, director of the Special Investigation Unit, of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation.

Carvajal is accused of the murder of a woman and a minor, who were relatives of a reincorporated member of the extinct FARC guerrilla, inside the family’s own home, and “minutes later” of also murdering Luis Eduardo Gómez Marulanda and a teenager near that property, they pointed out in the investigative body.

“One of the criminal actions in which he would have participated is the murder of four people in the Vereda Quebradón Sur where relatives of a reincorporated lost their lives. Alias ​​gafas, a member of the dissidences, was charged with the crimes of aggravated homicide, aggravated conspiracy to commit a crime for the purpose of homicide, and aggravated illegal possession of weapons,” added Toro.

In addition to these four alleged murders committed in the Quebradón Sur village, in Huila, in July 2020, the detainee is credited with the death of a private individual attacked “by an armed group that intercepted him on a public highway in the municipality.”

“Gafas” belongs to the “Dagoberto Ramos” structure, which is integrated into the so-called Central General Staff, the main conglomerate of FARC dissidents that is commanded by alias “Iván Mordisco”.

Currently, this structure operates mainly in the department of Cauca, although the latest early warnings issued by the Ombudsman’s Office indicate some areas of Huila as a “risk scenario” due to the expansion of this structure “from the northwestern subregion of Huila and the west of the department of Cauca”.

This group, as part of the Central General Staff, is currently within the bilateral ceasefire that the Government has with four armed groups, despite the fact that in practice several violations of said truce have been reported.

This coup is added to the capture of ‘El Indio’, who had extensive control of drug trafficking on the Colombian-Ecuadorian border, and who maintained alliances with residual armed groups, was captured along with four people who would be partners of Mexican cartels and who were hiding in protected areas. This was confirmed by Colonel Mauricio Rico, deputy director of the Anti-Narcotics Police.

According to what was expressed by the official, the capture of the five people occurred with the participation of the DEA and the Colombian judicial authorities. They were all part of the ‘Blu Roses’ organization and were detained in the department of Nariño.

“The Anti-Narcotics Directorate, in coordination with the Attorney General’s Office and the DEA Anti-drug Agency, managed to capture five people requested for extradition purposes in the department of Nariño for the crimes of illicit drug trafficking and conspiracy to commit a crime,” said Colonel Rich.

The four captured members of this organization are known as alias ‘Adriana’, alias ‘Guillermo’, alias ‘Bayardo’ and alias ‘Tía’. His role in the organization was to collaborate with “El Indio” driving vehicles to send the drug along trails in rural areas and verify that it reached its final destination. The detainees will be charged with the crimes of illicit drug trafficking and conspiracy to commit a crime. with Infobae

