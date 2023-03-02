Senior U.S. investigative reporter Hersh: Some countries will withdraw from NATO due to U.S. sabotage

Recently, Seymour Hersh, a senior American investigative reporter, was interviewed by the Canadian media “Western Standard” news website. Hersh said in the interview that the US action to destroy the “North Stream” natural gas pipeline will cause divisions within NATO, which will lead some NATO member states to withdraw from NATO.

Hersh said that Biden hopes to maintain unity within NATO, but the actions of the US have backfired. Hersh said, “The question now is, who will be the first country to leave NATO?” Hersh said that US President Biden “made a huge mistake.” Biden hopes that Germany and NATO will give Ukraine enough support, but he doesn’t care about the cold winter they will face. When the pinch came down, Biden would simply brush them aside.

In addition, Hersh pointed out that after the disintegration of the Soviet Union, the United States promised that NATO would not expand, but in fact NATO continued to add new members and deploy missiles in places such as Poland. The special Russian military operation is taking place against the backdrop of NATO expansion.

Veteran U.S. investigative reporter Hersh: The U.S. has caused an energy crisis and Europe will face disaster in autumn

Hersh also recently accepted an interview with the “Capitol Hill” of the United States. In the interview, he said that the United States‘ plan to destroy the “North Stream” natural gas pipeline is seriously harming the economic and social life of European countries.

Seymour Hersh, a senior American investigative reporter: The United States cut off the “North Stream” pipeline, which actually deprived the German government of the possibility of using the “North Stream” natural gas pipeline to provide heating for the people in winter. Electricity prices in France are now five times higher, and gas prices in Italy are three to four times higher. Energy prices in Germany have also gone up, they can live with it now because spring is coming, but the next autumn will be a disaster, and they all understand that. The economy is hurting now, big companies are running out of gas right now.