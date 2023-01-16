It is very important to take good care of our teeth. After all, after changing our teeth from childhood to permanent teeth, these permanent teeth will accompany us through life for decades. In addition to regular fluoride application and dental health checks every year, daily cleaning is also Very important, Oclean recently launched the Oclean X Pro flagship electric toothbrush on the fundraising platform, which can efficiently clean teeth, and use the app to master the cleaning level and maintain oral health. 3,599 yuan.

Oclean X Pro Ultimate Electric Toothbrush Test

The Oclean X Pro flagship electric toothbrush has a very simple design. The body is made of matte gray. It is very light, and the whole machine is IPX7 waterproof, so it is safe to use for daily tooth brushing. The toothbrush itself can be magnetically attracted, and can be attached to the bathroom wall with the exclusive magnetic wall mount for easy air drying.

In the actual test, the mute effect of the Oclean X Pro flagship electric toothbrush is one of the most powerful functions for the author. The sound is obviously quieter than ordinary electric toothbrushes. Generally, the volume of commercially available electric toothbrushes falls in the range of 55 to 75 decibels. The volume of the Oclean X Pro electric toothbrush is about 45 decibels. It has passed the Quiet Mark certification of the British Noise Control Association. Even if you use it at night, you don’t have to worry about disturbing the members who live with you. You don’t feel dizzy when you brush your teeth. Brain swell, this is really good.

Although it is quiet, the vibration frequency performance is also very powerful. The Oclean X Pro electric toothbrush uses sonic vibration to clean, which can provide a vibration frequency of up to 42,000 times per minute, and has a force adjustment function of 32 levels. When it senses the force of the user brushing When it is too strong, it will automatically reduce the vibration intensity of the toothbrush to avoid damage to the gums due to too strong force.

The bristles are DuPont diamond bristles, and the tip of the bristles is specially rounded. It feels more comfortable when brushing and does not sting the gums. There is also a soft rubber tongue brush on the back of the brush head, which can clean the tongue while brushing your teeth.

An exclusive wireless charging plate will be attached to the package, and it can be used for more than a month as long as it is charged for 3.5 hours (calculated as two minutes a day, twice a day, the actual battery life still depends on the frequency of use of the user), and the charging agreement It also supports Qi wireless charging, that is, you can use other wireless charging plates that use the same charging protocol to charge the electric toothbrush, which is very convenient.

Oclean has also designed an app like “Oclean”, which allows you to know about your daily brushing situation and how often you use the brush head, so that you won’t forget to replace the brush head. Sign in to accumulate points to exchange brush heads.

When you use it for the first time, you need to pair your phone with the toothbrush and set your own tooth status.

After the input is complete, Oclean will recommend a suitable cleaning solution. If you want to adjust, you can also switch to other cleaning solutions in the App.

After the setting is complete, you can enter the toothbrush interface. After each brushing, you can see your brushing time and cleaning effect on this interface, and you can also check the cumulative use of the brush head.

It can also provide a toothbrushing analysis report to let users know how well they are brushing their teeth.

summary

Appearance design (4.5/5): The low-saturation body color and simple line design make the overall look very neat. In addition, the diameter of the toothbrush is not particularly wide and the weight is only 110 grams, which is very easy to use.

Cleaning function (4.5/5): Provides 32 levels of force adjustment, and different cleaning modes can be switched manually. After brushing, you will obviously feel that the surface of the teeth has become smooth and clean, and there will be no too much annoying noise when using it.

Endurance performance (4.5/5): It can be used for more than a month on a single charge. In addition, the charging method is not limited to the original charger. As long as it supports Qi wireless charging, the wireless charging pad can charge the toothbrush. convenient.

APP Assistance (4/5): With the Okelin App, users can control their brushing status and the time when the toothbrush head should be replaced, which helps to improve oral cleaning methods.