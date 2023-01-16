Home Entertainment Take the First Look at the Latest CLOT x Nike Cortez Collaboration Shoes
Take the First Look at the Latest CLOT x Nike Cortez Collaboration Shoes

Take the First Look at the Latest CLOT x Nike Cortez Collaboration Shoes

CLOT x Nike Cortez’s latest joint shoes have been exposed by Edison Chen Chen Guanxi at the beginning of the month.

CLOT x Nike Cortez’s latest joint shoe is equipped with a detachable black elastic shoe cover. The shoe cover is fixed with an elastic band, and the theme of this creation is strengthened with yin and yang printing, which is also a bipolar concept often used by CLOT.

After the shoe cover is removed, there is a pair of familiar Nike Cortez, made of white leather, through the black Swoosh running through the shoe body, creating a classic two-color contrast, and injecting the words “Kung Fu” and CLOT Logo on the heel and tongue , showing the source of inspiration and brand identity. The shoe design pays tribute to the common Chinese kung fu shoes. It can be regarded as a “combination” of Western classic shoes and Eastern profound culture. A wonderful ode to the subject.

This shoe is expected to be officially launched in the spring of 2023, with a suggested price of $150. Interested readers please pay attention.

