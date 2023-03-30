Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2023-03-30 12:36:31 Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

Alibaba’s chief financial officer stated in a conference call that the commitment to the stock repurchase plan has not changed. In the future, the cash flow situation will be regularly evaluated and the repurchase plan will be evaluated as a whole. In the future, we will focus on relatively non-strategic and non-key investments in the overall investment portfolio, and continue to improve the capital structure through the form of realization in the primary or secondary market.

Alibaba: No change in commitment to share buyback program