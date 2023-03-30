Home Business Alibaba: No change in commitment to share buyback program
Business

Alibaba: No change in commitment to share buyback program

by admin
Alibaba: No change in commitment to share buyback program

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,
Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2023-03-30 12:36:31

Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

Alibaba’s chief financial officer stated in a conference call that the commitment to the stock repurchase plan has not changed. In the future, the cash flow situation will be regularly evaluated and the repurchase plan will be evaluated as a whole. In the future, we will focus on relatively non-strategic and non-key investments in the overall investment portfolio, and continue to improve the capital structure through the form of realization in the primary or secondary market.

Alibaba: No change in commitment to share buyback program

Alibaba’s chief financial officer stated in a conference call that the commitment to the stock repurchase plan has not changed. In the future, the cash flow situation will be regularly evaluated and the repurchase plan will be evaluated as a whole. In the future, we will focus on relatively non-strategic and non-key investments in the overall investment portfolio, and continue to improve the capital structure through the form of realization in the primary or secondary market.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  Hot Spots - US Department of Justice issues devastating testimony to City of Louisville police

You may also like

The EU finds the provisional agreement for more...

Rolex has surprisingly discontinued a popular model

Today’s Stock Exchanges, March 30th. Europe on the...

No wonder that hardly anyone wants to work...

Resolution 15 of 03/27/2023 – Participation in the...

“Multiple firsts” record Daqing Oilfield’s “chasing the light...

Amazon reselling: I make $10 million a year

ECB upbeat: Risks to eurozone growth ‘skewed to...

Blackrock: Buy stocks now in these five industries

Ivory Coast: project for a sports arena in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy