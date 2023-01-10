Home Business All about inflation, layoffs in the US and high bills
Business

by admin
From layoffs of Goldman Sachs e Amazon the transition from an inflationary environment to an environment of stagflation, with a focus also on the prospects for the oil & gas sector in 2023. This, in summary, is the new appointment with Market Talks, live like every Tuesday starting at 10! Leads: Alexandra Georgieva Guests: Jean Ergas, Tigress Chief Economist FP e Gianclaudio Torlizzi, Founder T-Commodity.

