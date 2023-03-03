Home Business All Italian companies doing business in India and why
Business

All Italian companies doing business in India and why

by admin
All Italian companies doing business in India and why

Italian companies in India

From Stellantis to Luxottica from Enel Green Power to Fincantieri, there are at least 600 Italian companies present in India. A commercial axis worth 14.9 billion euros, almost a point of GDP. We export machinery and equipment, we source metallurgy, textile, clothing and leather accessories. An exchange that employs around 25,000 people and that last year recorded a real boom, with a growth of 42%. This is why local groups are looking at the South Asian country with increasing interest.

A study of Ice and Sace agency defines India as the new China in terms of opportunity. Thanks also at an average age of the population, which is over 1.4 billion, under the age of 30. And to an expected GDP growth of 6.3%. Complete the window to the future a strong propensity for digital accompanied by development e-commerce vertical.

The sectors in which they have invested

India is also the third country in the world for the number of start-ups after the USA and China, which employs around one million people for 330 billion dollars. Indicators that lead Morgan Stanley to predict that, by 2030, the nation of the elephant will become the real third largest economy in the world. Many Italian companies understood this in time. Like New Holland, Magneti Marelli, Maccaferri, Brembo and Danieli. In fact, the mechanical and electrical machinery sector represents over 45% of Italian exports to India.

Then there is the food sector, led by Ferrero and Bauli. Food processing is one of India’s largest industries, employing millions of people. Like the pharmaceutical, which is the third largest in the world in terms of volume and the thirteenth in terms of value and which has growth forecasts between 15% and 20% for the next decade.

See also  ǵʮ - OFweekԴ

Where Italian companies have opened

The main areas where Italian companies have raised their banners are the industrial centers of Delhi-Gurgaon-Noida and Mumbai-Pune (Maharashtra), followed by the areas around the cities of Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and Bangalore (Karnataka), the capital of IT and innovation. Leonardo too has long had interests in India. And it is no coincidence that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in the bilateral meeting with Narendra Modi reiterated the importance of collaborating right in the defense sector. Nearly 1.5 million soldiers are enlisted in the Indian Armed Forces. A particularly tempting opportunity for the State subsidiary.

You may also like

Call for climate protests at 250 locations in...

Covid investigation: “Fontana’s order is to remain silent....

OnePlus Ace 2V shows its strength again, doubles...

ChatGPT: The chatbot suggests these ten startup ideas

Usa: new data confirm fear of inflation-Fed rates....

Lack of snow and energy prices – wow...

OnePlus Ace 2V mobile phone equipped with longevity...

Butter: Supermarkets and discounters lower prices

Survey, Pd alone or with the 5 Stars,...

Bitcoin deals in the millions – Swiss bank...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy