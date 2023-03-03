Italian companies in India

From Stellantis to Luxottica from Enel Green Power to Fincantieri, there are at least 600 Italian companies present in India. A commercial axis worth 14.9 billion euros, almost a point of GDP. We export machinery and equipment, we source metallurgy, textile, clothing and leather accessories. An exchange that employs around 25,000 people and that last year recorded a real boom, with a growth of 42%. This is why local groups are looking at the South Asian country with increasing interest.

A study of Ice and Sace agency defines India as the new China in terms of opportunity. Thanks also at an average age of the population, which is over 1.4 billion, under the age of 30. And to an expected GDP growth of 6.3%. Complete the window to the future a strong propensity for digital accompanied by development e-commerce vertical.

The sectors in which they have invested

India is also the third country in the world for the number of start-ups after the USA and China, which employs around one million people for 330 billion dollars. Indicators that lead Morgan Stanley to predict that, by 2030, the nation of the elephant will become the real third largest economy in the world. Many Italian companies understood this in time. Like New Holland, Magneti Marelli, Maccaferri, Brembo and Danieli. In fact, the mechanical and electrical machinery sector represents over 45% of Italian exports to India.

Then there is the food sector, led by Ferrero and Bauli. Food processing is one of India’s largest industries, employing millions of people. Like the pharmaceutical, which is the third largest in the world in terms of volume and the thirteenth in terms of value and which has growth forecasts between 15% and 20% for the next decade.

Where Italian companies have opened

The main areas where Italian companies have raised their banners are the industrial centers of Delhi-Gurgaon-Noida and Mumbai-Pune (Maharashtra), followed by the areas around the cities of Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and Bangalore (Karnataka), the capital of IT and innovation. Leonardo too has long had interests in India. And it is no coincidence that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in the bilateral meeting with Narendra Modi reiterated the importance of collaborating right in the defense sector. Nearly 1.5 million soldiers are enlisted in the Indian Armed Forces. A particularly tempting opportunity for the State subsidiary.