The Orobic coach can rest assured in view of the next championship match. Here’s the thing about all the absent players

Gianpiero Gasperini, after the clear defeat at San Siro, is preparing for Saturday’s championship match against the bianconeri at 6pm. The challenge won’t be easy given that on the other side there will be a Udinese side that has a great desire to redeem itself from all points of view. This start of 2023 has not been the best for the Friulians, returning from one win in the last 16, and consequently we need to reverse course as soon as possible. Sunday’s game is preparing to be a real crossroads. Let’s see the latest on the Lombard team and on all players ready to come back.

If on the one hand theAtalanta must dispose of the resounding defeat at San Siro against Milan, on the other he must roll up his sleeves and try to think about the home match against Udinese: also trying to recover two fundamental players such as Zapata (thigh injury) and Pasalic (preserved as a precaution given the ankle sprain). Safe return available to Demiral, after serving the disqualification.

Expected returns

Currently it appears that both will be reassessed carefully for a possible call-up on Saturday evening: Mario on paper he is currently the most favored despite not having trained in a group yet (obviously awaiting feedback from Zingonia) compared to Colombian, also analyzing the extent of the two injuries. Both, however, have took part in the training held yesterday in Zingonia. We’ll see how the situation develops. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship match. Here’s who will replace Ehizibue <<

