For young people who want to make a career in the insurance sector, the Allianz master’s degree entitled Talent Program in Finance, Insurance and New Technologies has now become a point of reference in our country. The new edition has just started with 20 young people: fifteen have been included in Allianz spa and five in Allianz Bank Financial Advisors. The program, which is carried out in collaboration with the Politecnico di Milano and Cefriel, has reached its fourth edition and this year has led to the birth of a community of alumni who have attended past editions.

For the period 2022-2024, the 20 young people under 28, with a master’s degree in management engineering, computer science, economic-quantitative and legal disciplines who have been selected, will attend the courses of the second level master and at the same time will be hired by the company with a contract of higher education and research apprenticeships. With the master, the skills to operate in various financial and insurance fields are developed, acquiring knowledge of the market, regulation and new technologies that have disruptively entered the insurance and financial sectors. In particular, 400 hours of classroom and online training are planned to be carried out during working hours and a Project Work developed in the company. Among the areas of study are Economics and Finance, Mathematics and Statistics, Insurance, Quantitative Finance, Risk Management, Project Management and New Technologies. Letizia Barbi, director of Human Resources at Allianz spa underlines «the importance of investing in talented young people» and the «virtuous circle that their entry generates in our organizational context, characterized by great technical skills. The comparison, the exchange of experiences, including intergenerational ones, and the practical experimentation, made possible by the experience of the Master and from today also thanks to the new Allianz Alumni Italia community, can lead to broaden one’s vision and to reinterpret our activities in an innovative way. and consequently our footprint on the business ».

Simultaneously with the resumption of the master, Allianz also established Allianz Alumni Italia, a community that associates employees who over the years have attended a Master funded by Allianz, even at different stages of their working life, from new hires to experienced professionals, in addition universities and business schools. The goal of the new community is to create a network and offer opportunities, including informal reverse mentoring, for the exchange of experiences and also intergenerational discussions, with training and information meetings and testimonies inside and outside the group.

