Almawave, partnership with WeVee for sustainable mobility

by admin
Almawave, a company listed on Euronext Growth Milan and active in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), natural language analysis and Big Data services, announced that the subsidiary The Data Appeal Company signed one partnership strategica three-year term with WeVee Technologiesa pioneering European company in the field of climate tech.

Focus on electric mobility

The collaboration, which has a value of 1.6 million euro with additional revenue sharing possibilities, it aims to boost innovation in the panorama of electric mobility and to promote sustainable transport practices in a large geographical area which will cover 38 countries in the future.

Specifically, The Data Appeal Company will provide WeVee Technologies data on relevant places (such as attractions, historical, commercial and tourist sites) within a 1.5 kilometer radius of the public charging network of WeVee Technologies currently present in Europe with over 450,000 stations.

“The agreement signed between The Data Appeal Company and WeVee Technologies demonstrates once again how Artificial Intelligence finds concrete applications, capable of affecting people’s well-being and lifestyle but also on the environment and the quality of our cities”, he commented Valeria Sandei, AD of the Almawave group.

