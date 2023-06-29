Amadori Group, 2022 profits more than tripled

Listen to the audio version of the article

The profits of the Amadori group tripled: in the 2022 consolidated financial statements, profits jumped to 67.6 million euros, compared to 18.7 million in 2021. Turnover also grew by 27.5, which exceeds 1.735 billion euros . Ebitda is 152 million euros (+77%) and shareholders’ equity amounts to 358 million.

In 2022, the Cesena group made investments of 97 million euros which, added to those underway in 2023, bring the amount invested in the two-year period to over 140 million euros.

To respond to the new eating habits of consumers, in 2022 Amadori also invested in the vegetable protein segment, with the launch of the new Veggy line.

Since the end of 2022, the leadership of the group has been entrusted to Denis Amadori, the youngest of Francesco’s children, who has become its managing director, while his brother Flavio is its president. «Even in the light of the important results achieved – said the CEO, Denis Amadori – we are projected towards a future of further development based on innovation and sustainability».

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

