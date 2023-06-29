Doctors shocked by the behavior of the boy killer | Info

On Monday, July 3rd, it will be exactly two months since the massacre at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School, the boy (13) suspected of murdering 10 people has been in the Neuropsychiatry Clinic for Children and Youth since then, and doctors continue to be surprised by his behavior .

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović/Kurir/Petar Aleksić He shows no remorse

After being taken to the Clinic for Child and Adolescent Neuropsychiatry, the boy-murderer did not show any signs of remorse for the crime he committed, even though he took the lives of his classmates, other classes, and the guard Dragan, with whom he had a fairly close relationship. and even, as it was established during the investigation, exchanged text messages.

According to Sigmund Freud’s theory, superego is the ethical component of one’s personality that gives the person concerned moral standards on the basis of which he behaves. The superego develops mostly during the first five years of a child’s life, as a reaction to parental punishment or approval. In the process, the child absorbs the moral standards of his parents, the traditions of the family and the society in which he grows up, and a superego is formed in him, which controls aggression and other socially undesirable impulses.

When a child has a properly developed superego, he feels guilt or anxiety when violating the ethical standards set by his superego and has a need to atone for the mistakes made. None of that exists with the killer boy.

He does not ask about his parents, he is not interested in them

From the very beginning, the boy-murderer did not ask for any contact with his parents, but inquired about them only in the context of whether they would “get him out” of that institution. A source well-acquainted with the case previously pointed out that in all the actions of the boy-killer, it is striking that he only cares about himself.

“He does not show empathy and concern for his parents and family, unless it is directly related to his comfort. For example, when he asks when his family will do something (about his release). Obviously, he did not plan this outcome, that he would be in an institution, but that he would be released immediately (because at the time of the murders he was less than 14 years old and according to Serbian laws he cannot be criminally responsible for the crime committed)“, said a source familiar with the case.

The only thing that is still unknown is his relationship with his younger, ten-year-old sister, with whom he shared a room and spent most of his time, and the authorities should find that out after the girl herself is questioned.



See description

DETAILS OF THE KILLER BOY (13) FROM THE POND COME OUT! He asks a STRANGE question, he asks one and only person – NOT the parents

Hide description

Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. image: 9 1 / 9 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. image: 9 2 / 9 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. image: 9 3 / 9 AD Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. image: 9 4 / 9 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. image: 9 5 / 9 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. image: 9 6 / 9 AD Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. image: 9 7 / 9 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. image: 9 8 / 9 Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. picture: 9 9 / 9 AD He is asking to be released

A well-acquainted source with the case, describing the boy’s condition just a few days after the massacre, stated that the boy-murderer thinks and behaves as if it is only a matter of time when he will be released from the Clinic, that is, when he will be free. Apparently, the boy-killer was convinced that this should have happened in the first few days, and as previously disclosed, during the investigation it was established that he thoroughly researched whether and how he could be punished, considering that at the moment of the gruesome He did not have a crime for 14 years. However, since the chances of his release are almost non-existent, the boy became so strong that he started demanding to be released every day, because he claims that “there is no longer any reason to stay in the hospital”.

He claims he is “completely normal”

This thirteen-year-old boy asks the question “am I going out today” every day, and as time goes by and he realizes that there is nothing to be gained from it, he began to insist on the answer to why he is in the institution when “everything is fine” with him and why he is locked up. when it is normal”. Lately, however, the killer boy has begun to exhibit a series of behavioral changes. He replaced lounging and relaxation with walking around the room and part of the institution where he was placed. As the source revealed, the boy began to react violently to small, almost insignificant reasons or even no reason at all. However, despite the fact that he assures that “everything is fine” with him, the doctors are sure that there is a danger of repeating the same, similar or even more brutal act.

“He expresses nervousness with words and movements, questions and demands more and more often. But everything always revolves around him and all the questions he asks are related exclusively to him and his comfort. He is not interested in people from the outside world! His nervousness is unrelated to any remorse for the mass murder. He is only interested in himself“, the source said.



See description

DETAILS OF THE KILLER BOY (13) FROM THE POND COME OUT! He asks a STRANGE question, he asks one and only person – NOT the parents

Hide description

Source: Kurir/Nemanja NikolićNo. image: 21 1 / 21 Source: Kurir/Nemanja NikolićNo. picture: 21 2 / 21 Source: Kurir/Nemanja NikolićNo. image: 21 3 / 21 AD Source: Kurir/Nemanja NikolićNo. image: 21 4 / 21 Source: Kurir/Nemanja NikolićNo. image: 21 5 / 21 Source: Kurir/Nemanja NikolićNo. image: 21 6 / 21 AD Source: Kurir/Nemanja NikolićNo. image: 21 7 / 21 Source: Kurir/Nemanja NikolićNo. image: 21 8 / 21 Source: Kurir/Nemanja NikolićNo. image: 21 9 / 21 AD Source: Kurir/Nemanja NikolićNo. image: 21 10 / 21 Source: Kurir/Nemanja NikolićNo. picture: 21 11 / 21 Source: Kurir/Nemanja NikolićNo. image: 21 12 / 21 AD Source: Kurir/Nemanja NikolićNo. image: 21 13 / 21 Source: Kurir/Nemanja NikolićNo. image: 21 14 / 21 Source: Kurir/Nemanja NikolićNo. image: 21 15 / 21 AD Source: Kurir/Nemanja NikolićNo. image: 21 16 / 21 Source: Kurir/Nemanja NikolićNo. image: 21 17 / 21 Source: Kurir/Nemanja NikolićNo. image: 21 18 / 21 AD Source: Kurir/Nemanja NikolićNo. image: 21 19 / 21 Source: Kurir/Nemanja NikolićNo. image: 21 20 / 21 Source: Kurir/Nemanja NikolićNo. image: 21 21 / 21 AD He thinks he is popular

The doctors who are in daily contact with the boy-murderer were particularly shocked that from the first day he came to the Clinic, they were interested in the public’s response to his horrific crime and the reactions in the “Vladislav Ribnikar” school, as well as outside it. As told by an interlocutor well acquainted with the case, the expectations of the boy-killer went as far as that that people will gather under his window and chant his name!? However, it is evident that the change in his behavior in recent weeks was, among other things, due to the fact that he realized that he had not become any kind of hero or savior as he might have thought at one point.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:27 HORRIBLE SCENES IN FRONT OF VLADISLAV RIBNIKAR SCHOOL: Crying and disturbing scenes Source: Kurir TV

Source: Kurir TV

(WORLD/Blic)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

