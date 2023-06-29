The results tell another truth

Umberto Gandini, president of LBA, gave a long interview to Daniele Dallera of Corriere della Sera. Here are some steps.

ON THE MILAN-BOLOGNA CHALLENGE

«It brought basketball back to the center of the sports village, it had a great echo on every means of communication, I spoke to various managers who confirmed to me the attractiveness of this final, so spectacular, a long challenge, even in seven acts , shortened for the future to five on the will mainly of the federation and the various protagonists. They confided in me that negotiations with some sponsors, in the days of the championship finals, gained strength and took off».

ON THE DUOPOLY THAT DOESN’T HURT

«Not only is it not my opinion, but the data, the numbers, the television audience, the results of the social networks, reveal a completely different truth. Not only that, three events of the basketball league have had three different winners this season, this is called alternation: the Super Cup in Bologna, the Italian Cup in Brescia and the Scudetto in Milan. I would add: at European level, in Spain, Greece and Serbia, these are just three examples, it is always the usual suspects who compete for the national titles».

SUL BUDGET

«The budget helps, no doubt. The teams that make the Euroleague, for example Milan and Bologna, have a greater team depth and a consequent technical quality superior to the other teams».

