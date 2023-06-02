Amazon aims at telephony: the offer for mobile customers is being studied

MILANO – L’offer of Amazon could also expand to telephony. The agency writes it Bloomberg, explaining that the e-commerce giant is in talks with some phone companies to offer mobile phone services to Prime members. In particular, Amazon would be dealing with Verizon, T-Mobile e Dish Network to try to get the lowest wholesale prices. Amazon’s goal is to offer Prime members $10/month or completely free plans to increase customer retention.

“If on the one hand the debut in mobile telephony in the US could be a move capable of increasing Amazon’s revenues – he explains in a note Giorgio Tablestelecommunications expert of Intermonte – on the other, it could exacerbate competition. Especially if Amazon decides to do the same in Europe, where competition between mobile operators is already very high. At this moment we think it is premature to worry about this it will be interesting to understand how the US Antitrust will express itself on the new offer”.

Amazon, employees on climate strike: “Little progress on reducing emissions” by the Economics editorial staff

01 June 2023



The negotiations – reports Bloomberg – they started about 6-8 weeks ago and also involved at&t inc but reaching a final agreement and launching a telephone offer to customers could take several months and according to sources consulted by the agencies the plan could not even materialise. “We’re always evaluating new benefits for Prime members, but we have no plans to add cellular service at this time,” an Amazon spokeswoman said.

The boom in artificial intelligence pushes Nvidia into the trillion club: it’s now worth a trillion by Maria Sole Betti

30 Maggio 2023





In the United States, a subscription to the Prime service is much more expensive than in Italy: it costs $139 a year and includes free shipping, video streaming and access to 100 million songs. According to analysts, subscription growth has stalled since the annual fee was raised from $119 to $139. In March, according to data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners. the company had 167 million subscribers, unchanged from a year earlier.