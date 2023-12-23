Amazon and Walmart Christmas Shipping Deadlines: Get Your Gifts There on Time

Amazon and Walmart Set Christmas Shipping Deadlines

As the holiday season approaches, Amazon and Walmart are reminding customers to place their online gift orders in time for Christmas delivery. With an increase in online purchases and shipments due to the ongoing pandemic, both retail giants are urging shoppers to plan ahead to ensure their gifts arrive on time.

Amazon has advised customers to place their orders and set up shipping before noon on Saturday, December 23 in order to guarantee a Christmas Eve delivery. While the usual shipping times for Amazon packages vary depending on the item and location, the company is recommending early purchases to avoid any delays.

On the other hand, Walmart has announced its Christmas delivery schedule well in advance, offering multiple options for last-minute shoppers. The final day for online purchases with standard shipping is this Friday at 2 pm, ensuring delivery before Christmas. For those who need express delivery, orders can be placed on Christmas Eve before 4 pm for an additional cost of $10.00 USD, subject to product availability.

Additionally, Walmart+ members can take advantage of free express delivery throughout December. Customers also have the option of curbside pickup, available for orders placed before 12 noon on December 24.

With the holiday season in full swing and the deadline for Christmas orders quickly approaching, both Amazon and Walmart are ramping up their delivery services to meet the surge in demand. It is important for shoppers to take note of these deadlines and make their purchases ahead of time to ensure that their loved ones receive their gifts in time for the holidays.