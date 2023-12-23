“Your success in AI is pure luck”

In a recent spat between Intel and NVIDIA, tensions have escalated further as the CEOs of the two tech giants trade barbs. After Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger dismissed NVIDIA’s success in the AI market as “pure luck,” NVIDIA fired back, stating that their triumph is attributed to a clear vision and execution.

The dispute began when Gelsinger mocked NVIDIA’s financial achievements in the data center segment, suggesting that their success was merely a stroke of luck. In response, NVIDIA’s Vice President of Applied Deep Learning Research, Bryan Catanzaro, and former Intel employee, revealed that Intel’s Larabee project lacked focus and execution, ultimately setting them back a decade behind NVIDIA’s development.

The Larabee Project, initiated by Intel to develop a parallel multicore architecture, was repositioned for high-performance computing and parallel processing tasks, missing the opportunity to dominate the AI market a decade ago, according to NVIDIA.

NVIDIA has undeniably set the benchmark for AI computing in today’s market, controlling over 90% of the market share. While Intel and AMD have announced new accelerators, they struggle to compete with NVIDIA’s products.

In the midst of this ongoing feud, it is clear that NVIDIA’s dominance in the AI market is the result of years of hard work, vision, and significant investments, not just mere luck. The statements made by Intel’s CEO are deemed misguided and the ongoing conflict between the two companies adds further drama to the tech industry.

