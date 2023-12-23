Charlie Sheen Attacked at Home: Arrest Made

Charlie Sheen Attacked at Malibu Home, Neighbor Arrested for Assault and Robbery

American actor Charlie Sheen was attacked at his luxurious home in Malibu, California, police said Friday, and the suspect was arrested and charged with assault and robbery. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a call about an “assault/disturbance” at the home of the “Two and a Half Men” sitcom star and upon arrival, agents identified Charlie Sheen as an assault victim.

The suspect, identified as Electra Schrock, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon causing potential serious harm or injury and residential burglary, according to the sheriff’s office. Entertainment portal TMZ reported that Schrock, 47, is one of Sheen’s neighbors and forced her way into the house, attacking him when he opened the door.

According to TMZ, Sheen’s shirt was ripped and he was attempted to be strangled by Schrock during the attack. Sheen was checked by paramedics but was not taken to a hospital. This was not the first confrontation between the neighbors, as in a previous incident Sheen’s vehicle was sprayed with a sticky liquid.

Charlie Sheen, 58, is a Hollywood star known for his bad boy lifestyle, which has seen him involved in episodes of substance abuse, violence, and relationships with porn actresses. His career on the small screen includes his participation in “Spin City” and as the protagonist in “Two and a Half Men”, a series loosely based on his reputation as an inveterate party animal. He has also acted in films such as “Platoon,” “Wall Street,” and “Young Guns.”