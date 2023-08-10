Amazon Announces Prime Big Deal Days, a New Sales Event to Kick Off Holiday Shopping Season

Amazon has announced a new sales day called Prime Big Deal Days, which will take place in October. After the success of Prime Day last July, described as the largest, Amazon seeks to anticipate Christmas sales by pampering its customers with great discounts and promotions. The sale will be exclusively for Prime members around the world, and Amazon is excited to bring an exclusive shopping event to 19 countries. Although the specific date has not been announced yet, the event will take place in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

During the previous Prime Day, consumers spent $12.7 billion across all online marketplaces, a 6.1% increase compared to the previous year. Amazon reported selling 375 million items worldwide during Prime Day. This year, Amazon aims to attract more subscribers for its Prime membership through Prime Big Deal Days. Prime Day was first introduced in 2015 and has been well received by consumers who take advantage of the e-commerce giant’s promotions and discounts.

