Amazon brings the second generation of Echo Auto to Italy

After the first generation of Echo Auto was offered only in certain countries, Amazon has decided to launch the second generation of its small device with integrated Alexa in Italy as well.

In fact, Echo Auto becomes very useful for all those non-newly produced cars that do not have a virtual assistant on board. Small and easy to assemble thanks to an adhesive, it is offered with five integrated microphones, which allow the device to recognize the user’s voice even when listening to music or in city traffic. As mentioned Echo Auto allows you to use all the features of Alexa from the car. Then you can listen to your favorite playlist, make calls, hear the weather forecast or add an appointment to your calendar. And all this is done in maximum safety since in practice your eyes remain on the road and your hands always on the wheel.

Furthermore, for those who own them, through Echo Auto you can also control the smart devices in your home while driving. Just ask Alexa for actions such as setting the thermostat, turning the lights on or off, or raising and lowering the blinds.

Finally, using the Alexa App to be installed on your smartphone, you can transform the latter into an intelligent screen, ideal for use while behind the wheel. And like all Echo devices, privacy is guaranteed with Auto too. In fact, it is possible to deactivate the microphones (there is a special button directly on the device) and cancel the voice recordings made. Echo Auto is already available on the Amazon website at a price of 70 euros.