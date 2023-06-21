Amazon Prime Day 2023: secure a credit of 15 euros

PR/Business Insider

Amazon finally has it Appointment for Prime Day confirmed. This is how the two-day shopping campaign for Prime members takes place from Tuesday, July 11, 2023 to Wednesday, July 12, 2023 instead of. Even before Prime Day – Amazon’s biggest sale of the year – the online retailer is enticing first offers. So are own services like Amazon Music Unlimited partly available completely free of charge*. But it gets even better than free, because Amazon is now even giving away a 15.00 euro credit for Prime Day*. What do you have to do for it?

Promotion for Prime Day 2023: receive 15 euros Amazon credit

To you that to secure credityou only have to do two things: die Download the Amazon Photos app* and upload the first picture. Then Amazon writes to your account 15.00 euros good, which you can spend in the online shop before, on or after Prime Day 2023. Amazon wants to use it to advertise its Amazon Photos cloud service Prime members* unlimited storage space for photos offers. Join in five gigabytes of storage space for videos. Customers without Prime can also use Amazon Photos. However, they only get a total of five gigabytes of storage space for photos and videos together.

Who can secure the 15 Euro credit at Amazon?

At the promo dated June 21, 2023 to July 7, 2023 running, can only Prime members* participate. Prime is that paid premium account from Amazon. Membership costs 8.99 euros per month or 89.90 euros per year. In addition to being eligible to participate in the credit campaign, Prime members have many advantages. Below: free Premiumversandaccess to the streaming service Prime Video* and Amazon Music* as well as exclusive offers like the Prime Day. In addition, the cloud service Amazon Photos is already included in the membership fee for Prime.

Checklist: This is how you get the Prime Day credit

We have listed the various steps to claim the Amazon credit here again:

Is Amazon Photos worth it?

Does the credit of 15.00 euros justify the use of Amazon Photos? We find that Amazon Photos does indeed an exciting service is. For unlimited cloud storage space you pay extra with other providers, while he already does with Amazon is included in the 8.99 euros per month (or 89.90 euros per year) for the Prime membershipt. However, the video storage space is very limited at five gigabytes. This corresponds to a maximum of a 90-minute film in full HD quality.

You should also be aware that you can use services like Amazon Photos more dependent on your Prime membership. This reduces the likelihood that you will cancel Prime if you have all your pictures on the cloud. And that, in turn, can make you a more loyal customer.

But if you are already satisfied with Prime, Amazon Photos can be worthwhile – even without the 15.00 euro credit as an incentive.

What else you should know about Prime Day 2023

