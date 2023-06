The experience of illness is universal, like that of therapy. Each of us has felt the suffering of the body and tried the different tools that try to soothe it, if not heal it. But we also met the doctors, we established caring relationships that helped improve, or worsen, our experience. In an era in which medicine is portrayed as increasingly technological and innovative, “precision” and “personalised”, it often happens, however, to find oneself lost, perhaps healed but not cured.

