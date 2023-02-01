Home Business AMD: fourth quarter earnings and revenue beat estimates, but the giant estimates a decline in first quarter sales
AMD: fourth quarter earnings and revenue beat estimates, but the giant estimates a decline in first quarter sales

AMD: fourth quarter earnings and revenue beat estimates, but the giant estimates a decline in first quarter sales

US semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices announced a quarterly report that beat earnings and revenue analysis expectations, however it warned the market of the risk of a -10% year-over-year sales decline in the current quarter.

In the fourth quarter of the year, AMD reported EPS of $0.69, on an adjusted basis, higher than the $0.67 per share consensus forecast. Revenue was $5.6 billion, above the $5.5 billion forecast.

AMD said it expects first-quarter 2023 sales of $5.3 billion, slightly below the $5.47 billion consensus expectation from Refinitiv. Target assumes a 10% decline in sales in the current quarter, year-over-year. It should be noted that, in all of 2022, AMD sales rose by 44%. The stock rose in Wall Street trading by around 1.7%.

