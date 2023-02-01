Families from the San Martín, San José and El Carmen neighborhoods of the municipality of Gamarra, expressed their satisfaction during the inauguration of more than 582.8 linear meters of rigid pavement that today improve mobility thanks to the creation of alternate roads to the main one. This was stated by the governor of Cesar, Andrés Meza Araujo, during the first stop on the tour made in this town in the south of the department.

This achievement was achieved thanks to the alliance between the Government of Cesar -which contributed $1,000 million- and the Mayor’s Office of Gamarra -which added a counterpart of $427 million-.

In this regard, Diomar Claro, municipal president, expressed his gratitude to the departmental administration for reaching out to him in this type of initiative, “these streets had never had paving and today, thanks to the management, three neighborhoods are benefiting. We promised that we were going to pave these streets and thanks to the Government of Cesar it is being fulfilled; It will improve the quality of life, health, dust will decrease, mobility will improve because there will be these alternate routes, in addition to the fact that there will be a valuation of the homes in the sector, ”he emphasized.

START OF THE SCHOOL YEAR

Next, Meza Araujo visited the town of Palenquillo, where he welcomed the students of the San Francisco educational institution, which annually receives an average of 460 students, to the school year. From there he recalled what the Government of Cesar has been doing in this matter, “we continue working on bilingualism, the educational infrastructure plan, the provision of furniture, we guarantee students the school feeding plan that has already been awarded and guarantees a supplement food, as well as school transportation.

In this institution, 55 bicycles of the 110 destined for the municipality of Gamarra were delivered in the second stage of this strategy through which it is intended to guarantee the permanence of students in the classrooms. In this sense, Paulo Abello, rector of the aforementioned school, highlighted that “30% of our students live outside, on farms, sidewalks. With this they can get to school early.”

OTHER PROJECTS

Subsequently, the departmental president laid the first stone for two important projects: the construction of the linear park and the rigid concrete paving of more than 489.8 linear meters in the El Prado, Villa Molina and Divino Niño neighborhoods, both co-financed between the department and the municipality.

It should be noted that with the construction of the Gamarra linear park, in which more than $7,422 million will be invested, not only will the entrance to the municipality be beautified, but tourism will also be promoted. It contemplates the construction of a pedestrian bridge, as well as the intervention of 1.4 kilometers that go from the entrance to the Caño Rabón bridge.

Meanwhile, $2,265 million will be allocated to the construction of rigid pavement in the El Prado, Villa Molina and Divino Niño neighborhoods and will value the homes in the sector. Juan Suárez Guardia, a shopkeeper from the El Prado neighborhood, pointed out that with this project his house will have greater value “because when it is damaged nobody wants to come here, we have seen cars buried on the road and we thank God that he can do everything because he came that project here.”

Finally, Andrés Meza Araujo made an important announcement for the inhabitants of Gamarra: the prompt award of the construction of the La Estación – Palenquillo road, in which $34,000 million will be invested and which will benefit merchants and farmers in the area. It is expected that this 12-kilometre project will be delivered at the end of this term.

