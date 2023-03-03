In Africa, Angola ranks first on the continent in terms of installed PV capacity with 284 MW, followed by South Africa (111.8 MW), Egypt (80 MW), Ghana (71.3 MW) and Mozambique (41. 9 Mw). This was stated in a new report by the Africa Solar industry Association (AFSIA), which points out that Angola has also commissioned two major large-scale projects for 2023: the 188 MW Biopio solar plant and the Baia Farta solar plant from 96 MWM, both developed by the MCA Group consortium, Sun Africa Llc and Hitachi Abb.

“Africa is now home to more than 10 GW of identified solar projects and this is another symbolic milestone for the continent,” reads the document, which notes that South Africa, Morocco and Egypt have so far historically led solar in Africa.

Nearly 1 GW (949 MW) of new PV capacity was installed across Africa in 2022, up 14% year-on-year, according to the association. An estimated 220 Gw to 260 Gw of new solar PV installations have been added globally, for a 24 to 29 percent increase of all historically installed solar PV.

Solar projects under development include 49 African countries believed to be working on at least 1MW of solar power and 29 on more than 100MW. The report also said that commercial and industrial (C&I) projects “will play an extremely important role particularly in South Africa”. “If we look at South Africa, we see that 22.2% of all currently announced projects are already C&I related. This is not surprising given the need for companies to take over their electricity supply given the bankruptcy of Eskom and the streamlined procedure to provide up to 100 MW of capacity for self-consumption,” the report continues.

As for the mini-grid segment, the report observes an “18% y/y regression in terms of installed capacity (only 5 MW installed in 2022)”, as “this segment is still very dependent on grants and subsidies as it seeks to identify solutions that lead to pure commercial bankability”. In the sector, Nigeria leads with almost 1.5 MW of new capacity, followed by Mali, Uganda, Kenya and Mozambique.

