Tension still rises over Ansaldo Energia. The RSU of the Genoese company controlled by CDP have called for eight hours of strike for 11 October. on 20 September, Ansaldo’s top management, during a meeting with the trade unions, had explained the lack of orders for the company in 2023 and estimated a reduction of about 200 thousand hours of work, starting from the month of March.

The next day a strike with a procession had taken place and a delegation of trade unions had been received by the prefect of Genoa, Renato Franceschelli, who had drawn up a document in which he stated, in writing, that he “had already had interlocutors” on the dispute, with Head of Cabinet of the Minister of Economy and Finance, who had assured that “the Ansaldo Energia dossier” is “to the utmost attention by the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, as well as by the ministry concerned”.

“No response from Cdp”

However, the factory RSU denounce, “after 70 days (from the presentation of the six-monthly report in which the company recorded losses of 442 million, integrating the conditions of article 2446 of the civil code, ie the reduction of the share capital due to losses, ndr) and an official meeting with the prefect of Genoa, no response and no concrete signal arrived from Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, our majority shareholder. Nothingness”.

That same CDP, continues the leaflet of the RSU, “whose net worth officially published amounts to 38 billion euros” and “which is preparing a billion-dollar offer for Tim”, while “here, in Genoa, Ansaldo Energia is slowly letting it die. . We cannot allow it ».

Eight hour strike

The trade union representatives therefore announce a paid assembly at the company concierge in Valpolcevera on 11 at 8.15 am, followed by a strike and a procession. «We defend – reads the leaflet – our jobs, our future, the symbolic factory of our city. To facilitate the presence at the parade, eight hours of strike are also declared for the second and third shifts ».