Listen to the audio version of the article

Westinghouse Electric Company and Ansaldo Nucleare – who have worked together for more than 40 years to develop advanced light water reactor (Lwr) technology – have signed a new cooperation agreement for the development of a next generation nuclear power plant, based on the Lead-cooled Fast Reactor (Lfr) technology.

Under this new agreement, a note explains, the two companies will carry out a joint project to maximize synergies, combine experiences in design, testing and licensing, and align their respective partners and supply chain organizations.

Liquid lead technology

The agreement builds on development activities already underway in the UK, the US, Italy and Romania. Lfr technology, the note adds, “combines the use of liquid lead as a coolant, high temperature operation and fast neutron spectrum, with engineering solutions that promote simplicity and robustness of design.”

The goal is to gradually improve performance over traditional nuclear technology, including greater economy, market versatility beyond electricity, and better sustainability.

Joint work

«Ansaldo Nucleare – explains Roberto Adinolfi, president of the company that is part of the Ansaldo Energia group – shares a common vision with Westinghouse. The company has strongly believed and invested in Lfr technology since the beginning of the century and we look forward to starting another collaborative journey with Westinghouse towards its realization ».