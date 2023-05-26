Antimafia, yet another specious polemic against Colosimo

If the left does it (and God only knows how many appointments, some even rather questionable, the Democratic Party has made in the main investee companies and in positions of power in these ten years) it is a normal rotation of positions…

By now it seems to have become a habitual practice on the part of not only the opposition but also the media mainstream, to fiercely criticize any nomination proposed by the centre-right government. There are cries of concern and alarm at the great danger of an undemocratic occupation of power as if instead of three legitimately elected parties, a group of landsknechts had come to govern the country.

The latest controversy, in chronological order, concerned the appointment of anti-mafia president of Clare Colosimo, born in 1986, Roman, raised on bread and politics and very loyal to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The fresh appointment has aroused indignant reactions from the opposition and some mainstream media, which for about 7 months have thought they are spokesmen for the rights and freedoms endangered by the rise to government of the centre-right.

The very serious fault charged to the young Melonian deputy (accused in a contemptuous manner as the draft of the premier) would be to have affinity if not even collusion with exponents of neo-fascist terrorismwhich bloodied our country in the 70s. The proof of the contiguity of the young exponent of Fdi with the terrorist would be an old photo in which Colosimo is portrayed with Luigi Ciavardini, exponent of the NAR, sentenced to 30 years for having participated in the massacre of Bologna and another 23 years overall for having participated in two murders.

