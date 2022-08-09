Finally, our numerous complaints, presented both to the Antitrust and to IVASS, against the companies in question have been followed up. But the fine imposed by the Antitrust on UnipolSai and Generali is inadequate and negligible, and will not even tickle the two big Italian insurance companies. This was stated by Codacons, commenting on the decision of the Competition Authority to sanction the two operators for having adopted, in the liquidation phase of motor TPL damage, unfair commercial practices in violation of the Consumer Code, and asking for the powers and sanctions of the ‘Antitrust to hit the profits of large companies.

Once again, the excessive power of large companies is confirmed, which crush the rights of consumers also, as in this case, through “deceptive and aggressive conduct” – explains Codacons. These illicit conducts ensure profits and advantages to the companies, with the two companies “have made it difficult for customers to access the claim file and have omitted relevant information on the amount of reimbursement or its refusal”: by way of example of the seriousness of their behavior, in a very recent case the liquidator of a car accident (Dr. Marcello D’Amelio), despite having had proof of the responsibility of one of the two drivers, evidence that would have evidently led to the acceptance of the request for compensation submitted, he wrote that by now having closed the case he could no longer modify it and would not have reimbursed the damage.

Yet, in the face of serious facts, the penalty that the Antitrust was able to raise is just 5 million euros. A negligible and inadequate amount that, considering the financial statements of UnipolSai and Generali, will not even tickle the two companies – denounces the consumer association.

The only way to enforce respect for the rights of consumers by the global giants is to enhance the powers of the Antitrust Authority, increasing the value of the sanctions payable by the Authority, and obliging companies to compensate users every time they carry out a incorrect practice or do not guarantee adequate transparency to its customers.