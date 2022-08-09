Original title: moto X30 Pro pure white version announced!Chen Jin: The most difficult color to adjust on mobile phones

At 14:00 on August 11, Motorola will hold a new product launch conference and officially launch three new flagships, including two candy bar flagships and a folding screen flagship.

Among them, the moto X30 Pro is Motorola’s top-level flagship model this year.This time, it is not only equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8+, but also upgraded in all aspects of screen, design, image, and fast charging.

This morning, the official also announced a heavy news in the warm-up,The moto X30 Pro will launch a pure white color matching “Qingshuang”.

For a long time, pure white bodies have been rarely seen on mobile phones, and most of them are gradient or other beige and other color schemes. Nowadays, white bodies are very rare. .

Some mobile phone executives have previously revealed that the white process is more difficult, and it tests the CMF level of a mobile phone manufacturer. If there is a slight deviation in the process, the final effect will be completely different, and the texture will be discounted.

Chen Jin also posted this time: “White is the color that best highlights the texture of the fuselage and is the most difficult to adjust.”

In short, there are manufacturers who are willing to launch a pure white body, which is also very worthy of praise, looking forward to the performance of the moto X30 Pro.

