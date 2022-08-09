Original title: Billboard officially entered China‘s king source, Wang Jiaer, Zhang Jingying, etc.

Sohu Entertainment News (Lin Zhen/Text) On August 9, 2022, the music content platform Billboard announced its official entry into China. Many musicians such as Wang Jiaer, Wang Yuan, INTO1 Liu Yu, Ma Siwei, Little Ghost Wang Linkai, Zhang Jingying, etc. Called in succession.

Since its founding in 1894, Billboard has focused on the world‘s most popular artists, songs, albums and performances, and today has in-depth music content and industry-leading charts, as well as a comprehensive chart database covering all music genres.

“Billboard’s official entry into China is very exciting,” said Billboard President Mike Van. “We look forward to creating a platform for Chinese musicians to bring their unique music and artistic creativity to music fans around the world. Billboard has opened a new scene, and we hope to tap more potential newcomers and jointly create a more cutting-edge pop music culture.”

