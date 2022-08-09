Home Entertainment Billboard officially entered China’s king source Wang Jiaer, Zhang Jingying and others have made calls_Billboard officially entered China_Music_Mike Fan
Entertainment

Billboard officially entered China’s king source Wang Jiaer, Zhang Jingying and others have made calls_Billboard officially entered China_Music_Mike Fan

by admin
Billboard officially entered China’s king source Wang Jiaer, Zhang Jingying and others have made calls_Billboard officially entered China_Music_Mike Fan
2022-08-09 21:41
Source: Sohu Entertainment

Original title: Billboard officially entered China‘s king source, Wang Jiaer, Zhang Jingying, etc.

Sohu Entertainment News (Lin Zhen/Text) On August 9, 2022, the music content platform Billboard announced its official entry into China. Many musicians such as Wang Jiaer, Wang Yuan, INTO1 Liu Yu, Ma Siwei, Little Ghost Wang Linkai, Zhang Jingying, etc. Called in succession.

Since its founding in 1894, Billboard has focused on the world‘s most popular artists, songs, albums and performances, and today has in-depth music content and industry-leading charts, as well as a comprehensive chart database covering all music genres.

“Billboard’s official entry into China is very exciting,” said Billboard President Mike Van. “We look forward to creating a platform for Chinese musicians to bring their unique music and artistic creativity to music fans around the world. Billboard has opened a new scene, and we hope to tap more potential newcomers and jointly create a more cutting-edge pop music culture.”

Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

See also  Comprehensive news: Promote the high-quality development of China-Africa cooperation and build a community with a shared future for China and Africa in a new era-People from many countries in Africa positively comment on the white paper "China-Africa Cooperation in the New Era"_中国_国_中 Africa

You may also like

The 2022 Chinese Original Musical Incubation Plan for...

New Bookshelf | “The Heart of the Red...

The Most Valuable Poker Tournaments In Las Vegas:...

Over 100,000 people participated, and lululemon’s “Summer Fun...

HOTTOYS Star Wars Stormtrooper (Plating Silver Version) 1:6...

Famous Japanese designer Issey Miyake dies at 84

Farewell to Issey Miyake, the Japanese designer who...

The peak hip-hop dance “Tide Boys Electronic Music...

The sci-fi film “Tomorrow’s War” has the core...

Famous fashion designer Issey Miyake dies again in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy