Fine of over 5 million to Enel Energia and partner agencies for deceptive practices in the sale of energy services. According to the Antitrust Authority and according to Massimiliano Dona, president of the National Consumer Union, this is excellent news.

“Finally a joint conviction for teleselling! An important victory, which we achieved by reporting the deceptive commercial practice after receiving several complaints from consumers” states the association. “Putting undue pressure on those in the protected market to force them to switch to the free market, proposing the obligation to do so and the imminent end of the protection, is a classic, one of the techniques most used by sellers. Now let’s hope that this unfair practice will end” concludes Dona.