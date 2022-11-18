Home Business Antitrust: fine of 5 million to Enel energy. Unc: an important victory
Business

Antitrust: fine of 5 million to Enel energy. Unc: an important victory

by admin
Antitrust: fine of 5 million to Enel energy. Unc: an important victory

Fine of over 5 million to Enel Energia and partner agencies for deceptive practices in the sale of energy services. According to the Antitrust Authority and according to Massimiliano Dona, president of the National Consumer Union, this is excellent news.

“Finally a joint conviction for teleselling! An important victory, which we achieved by reporting the deceptive commercial practice after receiving several complaints from consumers” states the association. “Putting undue pressure on those in the protected market to force them to switch to the free market, proposing the obligation to do so and the imminent end of the protection, is a classic, one of the techniques most used by sellers. Now let’s hope that this unfair practice will end” concludes Dona.

See also  Towards the dismissal of the 400 employees of the former Embraco. Unions: "Bankruptcy for all"

You may also like

Maneuver, zero VAT on bread and milk, 5%...

Judgment day arrives for Elizabeth Holmes. Here’s what...

Foreign funds also like the Btp Italia, accounting...

Wall Street: futures solidly up despite Fed interest...

Prysmian wins new contract to connect the Greek...

Collins, Fed: Inflation can be tamed without hitting...

Wall Street slightly up, good Gap after quarterly....

Cyber ​​attacks: what defenses to put in place...

Borsa Milano closes well, Enel in the front...

ECB, the tightening on balance sheets and bond...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy