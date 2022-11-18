Home Technology PlayStation Black Friday limited-time offers will start today and will push PS VR deluxe packs and selected PS5 / PS4 games
PlayStation Black Friday limited-time offers will start today and will push PS VR deluxe packs and selected PS5 / PS4 games

PlayStation Black Friday limited-time offers will start today and will push PS VR deluxe packs and selected PS5 / PS4 games

Taiwan’s Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIET) announced today (11/18) that it will hold a limited-time PlayStation “Black Friday (Black Friday)” promotion from now until November 28. Those who purchase PlayStation VR (PS VR) luxury all-in-one package, as well as selected PS5 and PS4 games at PlayStation authorized dealers can enjoy discounts. The quantity is limited and while stocks last. In addition, you can enjoy 25% off the purchase of PlayStation Plus 12-month membership on PlayStation Store, and a series of digital version games will be provided at the lowest price of 25%.

“Black Friday” limited-time offer details

From November 18th to November 28th, you can enjoy the discount when you purchase the following products. Details are as follows:Down:

  1. PS VR Deluxe Full Package

The PS VR Deluxe Full Package will be sold at a discounted price of NT$7480, with a discount of NT$ 4500 yuan.

  1. Selected PS5 and PS4 Blu-ray Disc Games ※1

A variety of PS5 and PS4 games (Blu-ray Disc version) are available at discounted prices, including:

※1 The games offered by each store may vary. Please check with the store for details. PS VR is available at some authorized dealers: Game Leisure Hall, Mitsui 3C, National Electronics, Carrefour, Fake, momo shopping network, PChome online shopping. Inventory availability is subject to each dealer.

  1. PlayStation Plus membership

Get a 25% discount on PlayStation Plus 12-month membership at PlayStation Store. Existing PlayStation Plus members can also get 25% off their existing 1-month, 3-month or 12-monthof memberships upgraded to upgrade or premium ※2

※2 25% off membership upgrade offer is applicable to existing users who subscribe to 1-month, 3-month or 12-month regular service. The contents of the game save library may vary by time, region/country and plan. PS Plus is automatically charged a recurring fee until the recurring service is cancelled. Terms of Use: play.st/psplus-usageterms

  1. PlayStation Store game deals
In addition, from now until November 29, at all 7-ELEVEN or Family Mart in TaiwanPurchase a PlayStation gift card at Lee Store, over NT$2,000You can get a shopping voucher of NT$120. For details of the event, please refer to the information of each store.limited quantity available.

