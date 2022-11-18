The knees are delicate joints and may need strengthening. In fact, perhaps even without realizing it, they are subjected to various efforts in everyday life. For this reason, over time they could become damaged, especially if they are weak. You may need to increase stability to fix them. But some exercises at home, aimed at strengthening the thigh muscles, would also be of good help.

Losing weight can help

Perhaps we hear the same phrase over and over again from those around us. But it wouldn’t be a bad idea to follow the advice to lose weight. The extra kilos would be a threat to health from many points of view. And the same would be true for the well-being of our joints. Being too heavy would force the knees to support a load that is difficult to bear. All of this could accelerate cartilaginous and tissue degeneration. That’s why a good workout, closely followed by a low-calorie diet, could help us in this regard. Let’s see, therefore, an easily feasible fitness card to strengthen the interested parties.

5 functional exercises that would strengthen the knees by working on the muscles

The recommended exercises, perhaps combined with a plan to firm the buttocks, aim to tone the lower body. So that the knees will be more protected from possible related physical problems. The first two in the series involve targeted stretching. We start standing and very straight with the bust. We bring one leg back and pull the foot up with the hand. The heel must arrive as close as possible to the buttock. We try to hold the position for at least 40 seconds, then we switch to the other leg.

In the next movement we will attempt to stretch the back of the thigh and calves. This time we start by sitting on the chair, extend one leg forward and flex the torso. Now let’s try to touch the toe without tilting the spine. Again, we hold out for 40 seconds or more before returning to the starting position and switching sides.

We continue with the next 3 exercises

The next of the 5 functional exercises that would strengthen your knees is based on a mock sit. We will therefore have to pretend to sit on a chair that is not there. To do this, we lean our backs against the wall, touching the surface well with the nape, shoulder blades and sacrum. Then we flex our legs bringing our feet forward. Let’s hold on for at least 30 seconds, then let’s relax.

Let’s continue our series, this time actually sitting on the chair. We keep the back straight and lift one leg. We keep the latter straight and still and contract the quadriceps. We hold out for 30 seconds or even a minute.

We will spend the final part of our training staying in balance. Stand upright and lift one leg. We try to stay still and concentrated for about 30 seconds. To make it a little more difficult and make the muscles work even better, we could keep our eyes closed.