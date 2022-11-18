An “easy shop”, a carefree way to shop land at sigh it. Recent posts on Facebook and Instagram have paved the way. Now for EZ-Shoppy The time has come to reveal yourself to the public. In fact, on Saturday 19 November from 3 pm, in via Fant 59, you can get to know this store of toys where you can find the best offers of European and imported products, with an eye to the great timeless classics. The owner and founder Diego Martinelli tells how the enterprise originated.

«In June 2018 I started selling on Amazon. In a short time I was able to negotiate some licenses and consolidate my position on the marketplace. With Covid, my entrepreneurial business model has been very successful. Success that prompted me to want to try other ways, out of a desire to make the public of Belluno aware of the validity of certain products, also thanks to the competitive prices that I can offer at a local level».

Hence the decision to open a store where you can meet customers directly.

«A point of sale that wants to move away from the classic one. Not being in the square in Belluno, I had to come up with something to encourage people to come and visit us. The idea was to create, in addition to the shop», Martinelli points out, «a meeting place where you can touch the quality of the products before buying them, and – why not – also do something fun all together. There will be a track where you can play with toy cars, a space where you can do puzzles, activities for children. It will not be the shop where one passes, takes and leaves, but a place where one can also socialize and become familiar with the products and the people. EZ-Shoppy is the reduction of “Easy shoppy”. An “easy shop”, a carefree, fun, calm, serene way to shop. This is our philosophy.”

In terms of items, the public will be faced with a varied and constantly evolving offer, with licensed products such as Marvel, Comics, Harry Potter, brands such as Lego and Playmobil, as well as educational boxed games. And then product sectors such as clothing for both adults and children, or accessories for the home». In any case, the keyword will be “aggregation”. This will demonstrate the inauguration. «A moment of celebration», imagines Martinelli, «in which we will open the doors to the Belluno public, where they can discover the various products and activities that we will try to carry on in the shop. I warmly invite everyone. I hope many participate and have fun, as we enjoyed creating EZ-Shoppy».