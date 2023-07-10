Anzo Capital Expands Influence with Acquisition of JJ Card Group

Anzo Capital, a leading foreign exchange and CFD broker, has announced its acquisition of British online trading broker JJ Card Group. This move is part of Anzo Capital’s strategy to expand its brand influence and establish itself as an “extremely fast” and “top luxury” aircraft carrier-level broker.

Founded in 2015, Anzo Capital is known for its fast trading environment and high-quality customer service. The company operates under the supervision of the Belize International Financial Services Commission and previously held an Australian ASIC regulatory license.

JJ Card Group, headquartered in London, UK, was established in 2015 by founders from the fixed income industry. The company has been serving institutional clients and has successfully operated in the UK market for many years. Following the acquisition, JJ Card Group has been renamed ANZOGLOBAL LLP and has become part of Anzo Capital’s global expansion.

Anzo Capital stated that the acquisition of JJ Card Group aims to expand its influence in the UK market and leverage JJ Card Group’s experience in tailor-made services for professional and institutional customers. The company aims to provide its customers with more comprehensive and professional trading services.

The acquisition has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and has undergone legal and regulatory checks. Anzo Capital assures that all operations and behaviors will strictly adhere to relevant laws and regulations to protect the interests of customers and related parties.

Clients of the original JJ Card Group will be transferred to ANZOGLOBAL LLP and will continue to enjoy transactions and services under the regulatory framework of the FCA. Meanwhile, clients of the Anzo Capital brand will also have the option to open accounts and trade under the supervision of the FCA in the future.

Anzo Capital has set ambitious goals for 2023, aiming to become an “extremely fast” and “top luxury” carrier-class broker. In addition to the acquisition of JJ Card Group, the company plans to offer more diverse products and services, including cent accounts, point malls, and community documentary transactions.

Anzo Capital is a renowned online foreign exchange and CFD broker, providing customers with trading services for over 100 currency pairs, precious metals, US and Hong Kong stocks, energy, and index CFDs. The company holds regulatory licenses from the UK FCA and the Belize FSC.

Disclaimer: The purpose of this article is to provide information and does not constitute investment or consumption advice. Readers are advised to verify the facts with relevant parties. The opinions expressed in the article are not the opinions of this website and are for reference only.

