Apple is now worth more than $3 trillion

Apple boss Tim Cook at a developer conference in early June

Record: iPhone maker Apple became the first company to close a trading day on the stock market with a market value of $3 trillion. Since the beginning of the year, the shares have gained around 45 percent. The second most valuable company also comes from the USA.

Apple became the first public company to close a trading day with a market value of $3 trillion. Apple shares closed Friday up 2.3 percent at $193.97; thus a market value of 3.04 trillion dollars (2.79 trillion euros) was reached.

Since the beginning of this year, the papers have increased by around 45 percent. For comparison: The Nasdaq index gained around 30 percent. In four years, the stock market value of the US company, which in addition to iPhones also produces computers, tablets and smart watches and offers a TV streaming service, has more than doubled.

The 47-year-old company, co-founded by Silicon Valley legend Steve Jobs, had briefly reached a market value of three trillion dollars on consecutive days back in January 2022, but failed to hold that value until the market close. Instead, Apple stock went into a downtrend that briefly pushed the company’s market value below $2 trillion. The background at the time was slower growth and nervousness among investors because of rising interest rates, which affected the entire technology sector.

The US software manufacturer Microsoft is the second most valuable listed company at $2.5 trillion. Oil giant Saudi Aramco is currently worth $2.08 trillion. Alphabet, the parent company of the Internet group Google, as well as the online shipping giant Amazon and the chip manufacturer Nvidia each have a market value of over one trillion dollars.

