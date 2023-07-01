“The Falling Sky”, latest preview of Greta Van Fleet’s next album

The rock band Greta Van Fleet shares his new track “The Falling Sky” along with his live performance in Sacramento during the “Dreams In Gold Tour” last March. The song symbolically deals with the eternal and impossible battle waged by an unyielding warrior, and the inevitability of our destiny. Follows “Meeting The Master”, “Sacred The Thread” and “Farewell For Now” as album previews “Starcatcher”which will be available on July 21.

“Starcatcher” is composed and recorded by the band, formed by the three brothers Kizka y Danny Wagnertogether with the producer Dave Cobb. Their intention in the studio was to recreate the energy and strength of their live show, for which they are known worldwide. The album explores the duality between fantasy and reality, light and dark. Remember that Greta Van Fleet will play in Spain in December within the “Starcatcher World Tour”: on December 3 at the Sant Jordi Club in Barcelona, ​​and on December 4 at the WiZink Center in Madrid.

This is the tracklist for “Starcatcher”: “Fate Of The Faithful”, “Waited All Your Life”, “The Falling Sky”, “Sacred The Thread”, “Runway Blues”, “The Indigo Streak”, “Frozen Light”, “The Archer”, “Meeting The Master” y “Farewell For Now”. Ahora ya puedes escuchar “The Falling Sky” en versión de estudio y en directo.

