Europeans show overwhelming support for Palestine in mass demonstrations

Demonstrators show their support for the Palestinian cause in European cities

Thousands of people took to the streets in various European cities to demonstrate in support of the Palestinian cause and demand an end to the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip. The largest demonstration occurred in London, with over 300,000 participants. According to reports, the demonstration took place peacefully, although the police did arrest 82 individuals attempting to disrupt the protest.

Protesters carried Palestinian flags and posters urging an end to the bombings in the Strip. In London, the march ended at the United States embassy, where participants called for the country’s intervention to stop Israel’s attacks against Palestine.

The London march was held despite the government’s disapproval, as officials considered it “disrespectful” given the timing of the demonstration during the weekend commemorating the Armistice of the First World War. Despite urging for a peaceful and respectful march, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called upon protesters to act accordingly.

Similar demonstrations were also held in Brussels, Paris, and Spain, with participants advocating for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the violence in Gaza and the West Bank. In Brussels, roughly 21,000 people participated in the “European March for Palestine” demanding action from the European Union and its member states. In France, a large demonstration was organized in solidarity with the Palestinians for the first time since the conflict began on October 7.

Despite the cultural and political differences in these cities, demonstrators were united in expressing their opposition to the ongoing conflict and advocating for peace and justice in the region.

The protest in Spain served as a reminder that thousands of lives are at stake in this conflict, with the situation being referred to as a genocide by some demonstrators.

Additionally, in Barcelona, demonstrators called on the Spanish government to immediately cease arms trade with Israel, alleging the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The international demonstrations continue to put pressure on governments to act and demand an immediate ceasefire to save lives and prevent further devastation.

