Apple’s MicroLED Apple Watch Expected to Launch by 2025, with Plans for Expansion to Other Devices

Title: Apple’s MicroLED Apple Watch Expected to Launch by the End of 2025

In a recent note to investors, Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu has predicted that Apple’s microLED Apple Watch will be launched by the end of 2025. The introduction of this advanced display technology is expected to revolutionize the smartwatch industry, providing enhanced brightness, color reproduction, and viewing angles.

Jeff Pu highlighted that the microLED display will give the Apple Watch a more immersive visual experience, as images will appear remarkably realistic, resembling “painted on glass.” This development aligns with Apple’s continuous commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and innovative user experiences.

The news of Apple’s plans to equip the Apple Watch Ultra with a customized microLED display has been widely confirmed by display analyst Ross Young, who initially anticipated its release in 2024. However, Young later adjusted his prediction to the second half of 2025. Alternatively, some reports suggest a potential launch within the 2024 timeframe.

Another industry source, TrendForce, stated that due to supply chain adjustments, Apple’s introduction of microLED display technology will take place in 2026, with the new Apple Watch Ultra being its first recipient. Nevertheless, the majority of analysts maintain that the microLED Apple Watch Ultra will indeed hit the market in 2025, potentially earlier than anticipated.

In terms of specifications, the microLED display for the Apple Watch Ultra is expected to be 10% larger than the current model, measuring 2.12 inches. Notably, renowned Apple insider Mark Gurman reports that Apple may consider incorporating custom microLED displays in future iterations of iPhones, iPads, and Macs after its debut on the Apple Watch Ultra. This indicates Apple’s long-term plan to introduce microLED displays across its key product lines.

Furthermore, various reports suggest that Apple’s transition to custom microLED displays aims to reduce reliance on Samsung, a major supplier of display panels. By bringing the production of microLED displays in-house, Apple will gain more control over its supply chain and potentially improve manufacturing efficiency.

As consumers eagerly await the arrival of Apple’s microLED Apple Watch, industry experts anticipate this groundbreaking technology to set a new standard for display quality, enhancing the overall user experience across Apple’s lineup of devices.

With its rumored release date approaching, Apple enthusiasts can look forward to a more vibrant and immersive visual experience when the microLED Apple Watch finally hits the shelves.

