



Apple releases iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The iPhone 14 starts at $799 and will be available for pre-order on September 9th, and the iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899 and will be available on October 7th.

Many institutions are optimistic about the sales of the new generation of iPhones. CITIC Securities said that with the fundamental differentiation of Apple’s Android, the Apple brand continues to be strong. At present, the stocking of new iPhones is progressing smoothly, and it is estimated that about 95 million units will be stocked. The agency predicts that the iPhone 14 series will sell about 83.5 million units in 2022, and the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 plus and the iPhone 14 Pro, are expected to be the best-selling models.

At the same time, suppliers on the “fruit chain” also benefit. Recently, after the disclosure of the mid-term report, the “Fruit Chain” leader has been intensively investigated by the organization to “break the threshold”. Among them, nearly 400 institutions participated in the conference call of Luxshare Precision on August 28. Among these institutions, the fund companies surveyed are the most, including Dacheng Fund, Wells Fargo Fund, and Gao Yi Asset, nearly 95. Luxshare Precision said that the third quarter is more than halfway through, the company’s overall operating situation is relatively clear, and it can give relatively clear performance guidance. On the same day, Lens Technology was also surveyed by more than 100 institutions.

Guosen Securities also believes that due to the peak season of "fruit chain" stocking and the demand for chasing orders after the epidemic, the consumer electronics industry chain is ushering in a fundamental inflection point in the third quarter, and the allocation value of the Apple industry chain is outstanding.




