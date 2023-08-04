Apple’s quarterly report is above expectations, but the iPhone is disappointing

Apple closed the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 (ended July 1, 2023) with a sales of $81.8 billion, down 1% year over year, but higher than analysts’ estimate of $81.69 billion. The useful per share were $1.26, up 5% year over year and higher than analysts’ estimate of $1.1. The iPhone sales for the quarter, they were $39.67 billion, slightly below analysts’ estimate of $39.91 billion.

“We are pleased to announce that we have registered a all-time revenue record in services during the June quarter, driven by more than 1 billion paid subscriptions, and we saw continued strength in emerging markets due to robust iPhone sales,” he said Tim Cook, CEO of Apple.

“Our year-over-year business performance in the June quarter improved over the March quarter, and our installed base of active devices reached an all-time high in every geographic segment,” he said. Luca Masters, CFO of Apple – During the quarter, we generated a very strong operating cash flow of $26 billion, returned over $24 billion to our shareholders, and continued to invest in our long-term growth plans.”

Apple’s board of directors said a cash dividend of $0.24 per share of the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on August 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 14, 2023. (Teleborsa)

