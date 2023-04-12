Enel, the Cattaneo-Scaroni tandem arrives

Sensational but not too much: to lead Enel (at least) for the next three years it will be P aolo Scaroni as president and Flavio Cattaneo as managing director. The indiscretion collected by Affaritaliani.it, therefore, was confirmed and the government decided to invest in a couple of expert and “aggressive” executives. Scaroni was CEO of Enel from 2002 to 2005 and of Eni from 2005 to 2014. Flavio Cattaneo led Terna for three consecutive terms, always from 2005 to 2014, before the adventure in Telecom and the sale of Italo to the Americans.

Cattaneo himself had tried to deny the indiscretion that Affari had given first unsuccessfully and with little conviction. At this point, it’s easy to think that the Milanese manager is ready to leave Italo and Itabus. Giorgia Meloni he therefore had to abdicate on Enelwhere until the end he had pushed to have his protégé Stefano Antonio Donnarumma. The latter is the big disappointment of the nominations match. Having entered the “conclave” like the Pope, he emerged as a cardinal.

