Home Business Appointments, business rumors confirmed: Scaroni president of Enel, Cattaneo CEO
Business

Appointments, business rumors confirmed: Scaroni president of Enel, Cattaneo CEO

by admin
Appointments, business rumors confirmed: Scaroni president of Enel, Cattaneo CEO

Enel, the Cattaneo-Scaroni tandem arrives

Sensational but not too much: to lead Enel (at least) for the next three years it will be Paolo Scaroni as president and Flavio Cattaneo as managing director. The indiscretion collected by Affaritaliani.it, therefore, was confirmed and the government decided to invest in a couple of expert and “aggressive” executives. Scaroni was CEO of Enel from 2002 to 2005 and of Eni from 2005 to 2014. Flavio Cattaneo led Terna for three consecutive terms, always from 2005 to 2014, before the adventure in Telecom and the sale of Italo to the Americans.

Cattaneo himself had tried to deny the indiscretion that Affari had given first unsuccessfully and with little conviction. At this point, it’s easy to think that the Milanese manager is ready to leave Italo and Itabus. Giorgia Meloni he therefore had to abdicate on Enelwhere until the end he had pushed to have his protégé Stefano Antonio Donnarumma. The latter is the big disappointment of the nominations match. Having entered the “conclave” like the Pope, he emerged as a cardinal.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Vanke responds to large transactions: internal shareholder adjustments do not involve share reduction | Daily Economic News

You may also like

Russia is becoming China’s “resource colony”, according to...

This man built a tiny house out of...

The mystery of Chioggia, trail of dead: another...

Report: Japanese government explores using ChatGPT to reduce...

EY stops splitting advisory and assurance businesses

Ferrari, sprinting towards new historic highs thanks to...

Solar energy: These startups are also turning the...

Milan Design Week, bookings up 8% for arrivals...

Chat GPT: OpenAI pays up to $20,000 for...

Mercedes-Benz, electric and high-end cars drive the bills

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy