Appointments in the final rush: from Donnarumma to Ferraris and Zafarana. The purse

Appointments in the final rush: from Donnarumma to Ferraris and Zafarana. The purse

Stefano Donnarumma, Luigi Ferraris, Giuseppe Zafarana, Luciano Carta, Flavio Cattaneo

Appointments, the big ball at the final rush: the purse

Never in recent history had there been such background noiseto such a constant and convulsive chatter as in the recent game of nominations for investee companies. It’s not a trend that started yesterday, because showgirls have started arriving on journalists’ phones since August of last year. Since, that is, when it became clear that the center-right would win the elections and would lead the dances by choosing the managers to put in command of companies that are worth over 150 billion on the stock exchange.

A story in which loves and grudges are also intertwined, in which powerful spokesmen tell some truths between the sheets and others confide in this or that magazine without the knowledge of politicians who, if they knew, probably wouldn’t appear too happy. A feuilleton in which journalists and newspapers become an extension of a ring in which everyone swings their arms trying to hit as many targets as possible. And where everyone is looking for jackets to pull on to be seen, to be heard, get noticed.

